Charlie Blackmon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon?
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .283 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- In 71.0% of his 93 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.9%).
- He has scored in 43 games this season (46.2%), including 12 multi-run games (12.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.320
|AVG
|.237
|.396
|OBP
|.337
|.546
|SLG
|.329
|27
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|12
|23/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
