Kris Bryant vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Kris Bryant (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Bryant has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.322
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
