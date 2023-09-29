Rockies vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (85-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (11-10) for the Twins and Ty Blach (3-3) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).
- The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 143 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 26 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (706 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.69 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Chase Anderson vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Kenta Maeda
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.