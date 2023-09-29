Joe Ryan will start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

The Twins have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+155). An 11.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockies vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -190 +155 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 143 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (37.1%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has won 26 of its 85 games, or 30.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 72 of its 158 chances.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 24-16-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-42 22-59 22-40 36-61 36-72 22-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.