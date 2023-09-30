The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (hitting .306 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .285.

Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 67 of 94 games this year (71.3%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).

He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 42 .322 AVG .237 .396 OBP .337 .543 SLG .329 27 XBH 10 6 HR 2 28 RBI 12 24/22 K/BB 31/17 3 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings