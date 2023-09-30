Clemson vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Clemson Tigers (2-2), with the 13th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the 16th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Orange are 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|53.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-6.5)
|53.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Syracuse has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
Clemson & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Clemson
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the ACC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.