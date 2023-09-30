Kris Bryant is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota TwinsSeptember 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has homered in 10 games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has an RBI in 22 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year (30 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .247 AVG .230 .322 OBP .314 .422 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 31/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings