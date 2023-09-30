Nebraska vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0), with the 14th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Cornhuskers are heavy underdogs, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nebraska vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Nebraska vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won two games against the spread this season.
- Michigan has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.