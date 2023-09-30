The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. West Virginia matchup.

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-12.5) 50.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-11.5) 50.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

TCU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

West Virginia has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

TCU & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 West Virginia To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

