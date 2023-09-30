The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0), boasting the 12th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will hit the field against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Longhorns are heavily favored, by 17 points. The over/under in this outing is 64 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Texas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread once when favored by 17 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Texas & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100 Kansas To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

