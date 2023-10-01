As of October 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+600) make them second-best in the NFL.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Chiefs considerably higher (second-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

The Chiefs have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +600 at the beginning of the season to +600.

The Chiefs' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 14.3%.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.

One Chiefs game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chiefs rank seventh in total defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 390.3 total yards per game.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this season (26 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

In three games, Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 803 yards (267.7 per game), with seven TDs and two INTs, and completing 65.5%.

On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and accumulated 103 yards.

In three games, Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one TD.

In addition, Pacheco has seven receptions for 47 yards and zero TDs.

In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon has scored zero times and gained 7 yards (2.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed has amassed 14 tackles and 3.0 TFL in his three games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

