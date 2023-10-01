Elehuris Montero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Twins Player Props
|Rockies vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Twins
|Rockies vs Twins Odds
|Rockies vs Twins Prediction
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57.3% of his games this year (47 of 82), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (35.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.8%).
- He has scored in 31 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Alan Trejo
- Click Here for Sean Bouchard
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.322
|AVG
|.175
|.373
|OBP
|.214
|.559
|SLG
|.307
|19
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|13
|43/11
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Ober (8-6) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.