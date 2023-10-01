Nolan Jones vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while batting .294.
- Jones will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last outings.
- In 65.4% of his 104 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (34.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season (46 of 104), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.300
|AVG
|.288
|.391
|OBP
|.380
|.511
|SLG
|.554
|18
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|29
|48/26
|K/BB
|76/26
|11
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober (8-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.