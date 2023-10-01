Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-74) taking on the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (8-6) for the Twins and Chase Anderson (1-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won 36 of 110 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (718 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.75) in the majors this season.

