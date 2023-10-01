Rockies vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-74) taking on the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (8-6) for the Twins and Chase Anderson (1-6) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won 36 of 110 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (718 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.75) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|L 14-6
|Matt Koch vs Emilio Pagán
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.