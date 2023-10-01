On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.324) and total hits (133) this season.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

In 15% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 66 of 147 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .265 AVG .219 .339 OBP .310 .489 SLG .380 33 XBH 24 14 HR 9 47 RBI 23 104/31 K/BB 92/37 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings