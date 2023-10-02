On Monday, October 2, 2023, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are favored by just 1.5 points against the New York Giants (1-2). The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the game.

Before the Seahawks play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Seahawks vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 4 Odds

Seattle vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Insights

Seattle is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Seattle has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

New York has not won a game against the spread this season.

The Giants are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

One of New York's three games has gone over the point total.

