Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-77) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have won 63 out of the 105 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Philadelphia has a record of 30-19, a 61.2% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Marlins have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (666 total runs).

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 Pirates W 7-6 Ranger Suárez vs Johan Oviedo September 28 Pirates L 3-2 Zack Wheeler vs Luis Ortiz September 30 @ Mets L 4-3 Taijuan Walker vs Tylor Megill September 30 @ Mets L 11-4 Michael Plassmeyer vs José Quintana October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins - Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins - Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett

