Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 3:08 PM ET (on October 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (10-7) versus the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 56 of its 78 games, or 71.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The past 10 Rangers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-5
|Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 12-8
|Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons
|October 3
|Rangers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 4
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ Angels
|W 5-0
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
