Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Marcus Semien and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Texas Rangers matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (10-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Sep. 27 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 5.1 3 4 4 7 4 at Orioles Sep. 16 4.0 8 6 6 4 2 at Twins Sep. 11 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 6.0 3 1 1 14 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 65 walks and 78 RBI (173 total hits).

He has a slash line of .330/.410/.522 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Sep. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 123 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.352/.488 on the season.

Paredes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Oct. 1 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Sep. 26 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (155 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.388/.621 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

