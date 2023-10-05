High school football competition in Dakota County, Nebraska is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dakota County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Sioux City High School at Lincoln Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5

6:45 PM CT on October 5 Location: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wakefield High School at Homer High School