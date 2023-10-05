Terry McLaurin vs. the Bears' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Terry McLaurin against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jack Sanborn is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Commanders play the Bears at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.
Commanders vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|27.2
|6.8
|44
|110
|7.48
Terry McLaurin vs. Jack Sanborn Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin's team-high 212 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 26 targets) with one touchdown.
- In the air, Washington is 20th in passing yards in the league with 805, or 201.3 per game.
- The Commanders put up 22.3 points per game, 17th in the NFL.
- Washington, which is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.
- The Commanders have made 17 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the league. They pass the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.
Jack Sanborn & the Bears' Defense
- Jack Sanborn leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 13 tackles and one pass defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,071 (267.8 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.4).
- So far this season, the Bears are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 34.3 points per game (28th in NFL).
- One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- The Bears have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. Jack Sanborn Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Jack Sanborn
|Rec. Targets
|26
|3
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.1
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|212
|13
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|53
|3.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|52
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|0
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
