Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Franklin County, Nebraska, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Franklin County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Harvard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Harvard, NE
- Conference: Twin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
