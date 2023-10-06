Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Madison County, Nebraska this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Lutheran High Northeast High School at Elkhorn Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Tilden, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Creek High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hartington, NE
- Conference: Mid-State Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
