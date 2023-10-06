The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten clash.

With 419.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS, Illinois has had to lean on its 72nd-ranked offense (390.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. With 348.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Nebraska ranks 95th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 36th, allowing 325.6 total yards per game.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Nebraska vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Illinois 348.4 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.8 (70th) 325.6 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (109th) 209 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (84th) 139.4 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.8 (59th) 7 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (121st) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (99th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 477 yards (95.4 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 270 yards (54 ypg) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has piled up 44 carries and totaled 224 yards with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 193 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 catches on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 137 yards (27.4 yards per game) this year.

Thomas Fidone II's 14 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,081 yards, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 175 yards (35 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has racked up 243 yards on 44 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams' leads his squad with 446 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 48 targets).

Pat Bryant has put together a 160-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 27 targets.

Casey Washington's 13 receptions have turned into 122 yards.

