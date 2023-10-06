Peyton Stearns goes into the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 following her China Open finished with a loss at the hands of Jennifer Brady in the round of 64. Stearns' first opponent is Linda Fruhvirtova (in the round of 32). Stearns has +1400 odds to be crowned champion at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Stearns at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023, on Tuesday, October 10 (at 5:30 AM ET), Stearns will meet Fruhvirtova.

Stearns currently has odds of -175 to win her next matchup versus Fruhvirtova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Stearns Stats

In her previous tournament, the China Open, Stearns was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 258-ranked Brady, 4-6, 2-6.

In 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stearns is 23-16 and has not won a title.

Stearns is 14-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Stearns, over the past 12 months, has played 39 matches across all court types, and 22.1 games per match.

In her 25 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Stearns has averaged 21.7 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 61.2% of her games on serve, and 40.8% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Stearns has won 60.7% of her games on serve and 36.8% on return.

