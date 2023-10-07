The Kansas City Chiefs have +550 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the NFL as of October 7.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chiefs are second-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), much higher than their computer rankings (eighth-best).

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+550) compared to the beginning of the season (+600).

The implied probability of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, based on their +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Kansas City has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Chiefs have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chiefs rank eighth in total defense this year (294.5 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 393 total yards per game.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 15 points per game. They rank ninth on offense (25.3 points per game).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), completing 64.3%, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and gained 154 yards.

Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and two scores in four games.

Pacheco also has 10 catches for 90 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Travis Kelce has 17 catches for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two scores.

Rashee Rice has 13 receptions for 140 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD in four games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Chiefs' Trent McDuffie has amassed 22 tackles in his four games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +30000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +12500 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

