Our computer model predicts the Fresno State Bulldogs will beat the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (+5.5) Over (43.5) Fresno State 27, Wyoming 25

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-1-0 this season.

Fresno State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Two Bulldogs games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

Fresno State games have had an average of 48.3 points this season, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys is 2-1-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread.

Out of theCowboys' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Wyoming games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 36.4 17 38 16.7 34 17.5 Wyoming 26.6 25.2 30.8 23.8 10 31

