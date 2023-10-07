Big 12 play features the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup.

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

TCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

TCU has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Iowa State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

TCU & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Iowa State To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

