Week 6 MEAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Virginia-Lynchburg vs. South Carolina State
Week 6 MEAC Results
South Carolina State 56 Virginia-Lynchburg 6
South Carolina State Leaders
- Passing: Corey Fields (5-for-12, 155 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jawarn Howell (6 ATT, 76 YDS)
- Receiving: Justin Smith-Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|455
|Total Yards
|0
|182
|Passing Yards
|0
|273
|Rushing Yards
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's MEAC Games
Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.