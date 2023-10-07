The Week 6 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the NEC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 NEC Front Row Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 NEC Front Row Duquesne Dukes at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)

