The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which features four games involving schools from the OVC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at Kennesaw State Owls 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Central Arkansas Bears 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!