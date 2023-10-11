The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings square off for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As the puck drops for the start of the NHL season, here's who we predict will secure the win in Wednesday's action.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-105)

Kings (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche were 15-8-23 in overtime contests as part of a 51-24-7 overall record last season.

Colorado was 17-10-5 (39 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored three or more goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado scored a single power-play goal, it registered 49 points by finishing 23-11-3.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche finished 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 8th 33.3 Shots 32.4 11th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 6th 24.52% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.