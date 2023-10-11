Avalanche vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings hit the ice at Crypto.com Arena in the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
Avalanche Betting Insights
- In the 29 games the Avalanche were favored on the moneyline a season ago they recorded a 20-9 win-loss record.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or better last season, Colorado put together a 20-9 record (winning 69.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 53.5% to win.
- Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals Colorado scored last season (on 261 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.
- The six shorthanded goals Colorado scored last season ranked 21st among all NHL squads.
- The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.
- The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs to rank 27th in the NHL.
- Colorado scored on 10% of its shots as a team (17th in league).
- The Avalanche secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
