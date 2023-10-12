The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?

  • Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by 11, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (28.8 points). Put your money on the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 86.2%.
  • The Chiefs are 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -625 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Denver has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +455 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas City (-11)
  • The Chiefs have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
  • The Broncos have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-4-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47)
  • These two teams average a combined 49.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52.2 points per game, 5.2 more than the point total for this matchup.
  • Out of the Chiefs' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
  • Broncos games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
4 55.5 3

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
5 242.0 11 23.8 0

