Best Bets & Odds for the Colorado vs. Stanford Game – Friday, October 13
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Stanford Cardinal (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colorado vs. Stanford?
When and Where is Colorado vs. Stanford?
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Colorado 37, Stanford 23
- Colorado has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Stanford has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Cardinal have been at least a +375 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Colorado (-12.5)
- In six Colorado games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.
- Stanford has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (59.5)
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 59.5 points three times this season.
- This season, Stanford has played two games with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.
- The over/under for the game of 59.5 is 7.3 points more than the combined points per game averages for Colorado (33 points per game) and Stanford (19.2 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Splits Tables
Colorado
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.3
|64.3
|64.2
|Implied Total AVG
|40
|40.3
|39.7
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Stanford
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.1
|60.5
|62
|Implied Total AVG
|38.6
|38.3
|39
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
