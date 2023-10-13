The field is getting smaller at the Winners Open, with Elena-Gabriela Ruse set for a quarterfinal against Emiliana Arango. Ruse's odds are the third-best in the field at +450 to win this event at BT Arena.

Ruse at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Ruse's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 8:15 AM ET, Ruse will face Arango in the quarterfinals, after beating Anna Bondar 7-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Ruse is listed at -175 to win her next contest versus Arango. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ruse Stats

In the Round of 16, Ruse won 7-6, 6-2 versus Bondar on Thursday.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Ruse has yet to win a title, and her record is 23-13.

Ruse is 15-8 on hard courts over the past year.

Ruse has played 21.8 games per match in her 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Ruse has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.

Ruse, over the past 12 months, has won 66.7% of her service games and 34.3% of her return games.

Ruse has been victorious in 67.4% of her service games on hard courts and 33.8% of her return games over the past 12 months.

