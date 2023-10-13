Knox County, Nebraska has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

    • Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Bloomfield High School at Wynot High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wynot, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Osmond High School at Creighton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Creighton, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

