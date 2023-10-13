Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County, Nebraska has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Bloomfield High School at Wynot High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wynot, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osmond High School at Creighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Creighton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
