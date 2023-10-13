Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lincoln County, Nebraska, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Lincoln County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Wallace High School at Southwest High School
- Game Time: 1:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bartley, NE
- Conference: Republican Plains Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maxwell High School at Sutherland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sutherland, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
