Our projection model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-19.5) Over (46.5) Alabama 36, Arkansas 15

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 93.3% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

The Crimson Tide have played six games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The total for this game is 46.5, 5.8 points fewer than the average total in Alabama games thus far this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Razorbacks are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average over/under in Arkansas games this season is 8.7 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.2 15.2 34.7 17 27.7 13.3 Arkansas 31.3 25.3 38.3 19 25.5 30.5

