Avalanche vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) and San Jose Sharks (0-1) meet at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The Avalanche took down the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 in their last game, while the Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- In the 29 games the Avalanche were favored on the moneyline last season they posted a 20-9 win-loss record.
- Colorado came up winners in all seven games it played a season ago as -300 or shorter moneyline favorites.
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 75.0%.
- A total of 34 Colorado games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals.
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|233 (25th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|315 (30th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals Colorado recorded last season (on 261 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
- Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.
- The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).
- The Avalanche had the 27th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 46.7%.
- Colorado scored on 10% of its shots (17th in league).
- The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
