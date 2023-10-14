The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) and San Jose Sharks (0-1) meet at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The Avalanche took down the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 in their last game, while the Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

In the 29 games the Avalanche were favored on the moneyline last season they posted a 20-9 win-loss record.

Colorado came up winners in all seven games it played a season ago as -300 or shorter moneyline favorites.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 75.0%.

A total of 34 Colorado games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 233 (25th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado recorded last season (on 261 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).

The Avalanche had the 27th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 46.7%.

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots (17th in league).

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.