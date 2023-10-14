After the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Nicolai Hojgaard is in 20th at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Nicolai Hojgaard at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+4000

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has finished under par 13 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Hojgaard has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hojgaard has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hojgaard has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 22 -7 261 0 9 1 2 $1.1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,255-yard length for this event.

Hojgaard will take to the 7,255-yard course this week at TPC Summerlin after having played courses with an average length of 7,381 yards during the past year.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 91st percentile of the field.

Hojgaard was better than 67% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Hojgaard shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hojgaard carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hojgaard carded more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last tournament, Hojgaard's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Hojgaard ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hojgaard had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

All statistics in this article reflect Hojgaard's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

