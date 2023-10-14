Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Fighting Irish. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|Over (60.5)
|Notre Dame 36, USC 28
Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 59.2% chance to win.
- The Fighting Irish have beaten the spread four times in seven games.
- In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Notre Dame has gone 4-2 against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish have played seven games this season and three of them have gone over the total.
- Notre Dame games this season have posted an average total of 52.4, which is 8.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
USC Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 45.5% chance to win.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Trojans' six games with a set total.
- The average point total for USC this season is 7.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
Fighting Irish vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Notre Dame
|34.1
|15.9
|37
|12.3
|28.7
|23.7
|USC
|51.8
|27
|55.3
|23.3
|45
|34.5
