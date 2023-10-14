A pair of the nation's most prolific attacks battle when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0), who have the No. 2 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are 3-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Oregon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Oregon Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Oregon Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-3) 67.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Washington (-2.5) 67.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Trends

  • Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Oregon has won all four of its games against the spread this year.

Washington & Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Washington
To Win the National Champ. +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300
To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250
Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.