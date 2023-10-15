Bills vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills (3-2) host a struggling New York Giants (1-4) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Giants have lost three games in a row.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Bills and Giants can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Bills vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|14.5
|44
|-1100
|+675
Bills vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo has an average point total of 47.3 in their contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bills have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).
- Buffalo has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points twice this season.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 44.1, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.
- The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-5-0).
- This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +675 odds on them winning this game.
Bills vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|31.8
|3
|16.0
|6
|47.3
|3
|5
|Giants
|12.4
|31
|30.6
|29
|44.1
|2
|5
Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Bills
- Over its past three contests, Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In Buffalo's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 79 points this season (15.8 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 91 points (18.2 per game).
Giants
- New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three games.
- The Giants have not hit the over in their past three contests.
- The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 79 points this season (15.8 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 91 points on the year (18.2 per game).
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|49.3
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.2
|27.3
|24.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.1
|45.0
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|24.0
|26.3
|ATS Record
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
