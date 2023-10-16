The NLCS opens between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, beginning at 8:07 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies' Wheeler (13-6) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 32 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-48 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 12 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Gallen has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen is seeking his 27th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

He meets a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 796 total runs scored while batting .256 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (eighth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Gallen has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

