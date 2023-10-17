Here's a peek at the injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Avalanche prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out Groin

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Seattle's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6

