The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Kraken take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken conceded 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), the Kraken were 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players