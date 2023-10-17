Bowen Byram will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a wager on Byram? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Byram Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 42 games last season, Byram had a plus-minus of +7, and averaged 16:24 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game nine times last season in 42 games played, including multiple goals once.

Byram had an assist in 14 games last season through 42 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

The implied probability is 40% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byram going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Byram Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

They had the league's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

