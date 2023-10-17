Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Kraken - October 17
The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nichushkin in that upcoming Avalanche-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Nichushkin averaged 15:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +15.
- He had a goal in 16 of 53 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.
- Nichushkin had an assist in 21 games last season out of 53 games played, including multiple assists eight times.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.
