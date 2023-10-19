Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - October 19
Entering a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2), the Colorado Avalanche (3-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 at Ball Arena.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-350)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6.5
